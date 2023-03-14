In honor of Women’s History month, four women in Klamath Falls will be awarded a total of $6,000 this St. Patrick’s Day to aid them in pursuing their dreams.

Soroptimist Klamath Falls, a local branch of an international women’s organization, will be hosting the Live Your Dream & More Award Luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17 at in the Mazama-Scott room at Oregon Tech, 3201 Campus Drive.

