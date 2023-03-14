In honor of Women’s History month, four women in Klamath Falls will be awarded a total of $6,000 this St. Patrick’s Day to aid them in pursuing their dreams.
Soroptimist Klamath Falls, a local branch of an international women’s organization, will be hosting the Live Your Dream & More Award Luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17 at in the Mazama-Scott room at Oregon Tech, 3201 Campus Drive.
The Live Your Dream Award is one of the global organization’s education and training awards for women.
“We are all about empowering women who are facing obstacles so they can continue their education,” local Soroptimist member Cheryl Matchett said.
A news release from the local branch said, “[These awards are a part] of a movement fiercely dedicated to ensuring every woman and girl has the opportunity to reach her full potential, free from violence, and live her dreams.”
Each year, Soroptimist International presents education grants to more than 1,700 women, totaling more that $2.8 million in awards.
At the local level, awards are granted to three women in need who have submitted an application to Soroptimist Klamath Falls.
A fourth recipient will be awarded funds through the Dream Investment Award. This is a new award that will only be given this year, according to the news release.
Matchett said the award recipients are women who have shared their stories of their struggles to achieve their goals.
“They’ve all shared the obstacles they had to overcome,” Matchett said, “and they’re often pretty significant.”
The recipients of this year’s Live Your Dream Awards are Corissa Weaver, who will receive the top award of $2,500, and Katie Conteras and Kristian Hernandez, who have tied for second place and will receive $1,250 each.
The Dream Investment Award in the sum of $1,000 will be given to Trinity Sanchez.
Matchett said the local Soroptimist organization spends the majority of the year fundraising to provide these and many other awarded funds.
“We’ve fundraised through the year to have money to be able to give to these women,” Matchett said. “But we also give to all kinds of things in Klamath Falls”