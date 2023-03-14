The owners of Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, Rod and Jody Kucera, invite everyone to celebrate all t’ings Irish with them this St. Patrick’s Day.
Traditional Irish food will be prepared and served with great beers and live Celtic music performed by the Lads of Leisure beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Formally united as the Lads of Leisure in 2006, the band dates back to the early 1990s when band members Frank Hernandez, Ken Morton and Mike Keane first started playing together during music ministry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
“The name [Lads of Leisure] actually stems from the fact that we are all retired,” Hernandez said with a laugh.
Hernandez is the group’s guitarist alongside Morton (lead vocal), Keane (fiddle, mendelian), Jennifer Snoozy (percussion) and Bonnie Hay (harmonist).
This will be the band’s 10-year anniversary playing at Mia & Pia’s for St. Patrick’s Day. The performance is slated to have two sets. The first set will be more family friendly while the second will be all about “drinking, fighting and love,” according to Hernandez.
“We’ll have a good mix of ballads, jigs and traditional Celtic songs,” Hernandez said.
The Lads of Leisure encourages audience participation and will be handing out kazoos and song sheets so everyone may accompany the band.
“It’s going to be a fun show,” Hernandez promised.