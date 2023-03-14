Lads of Leisure

The Lads of Leisure will be playing Friday, March 17 at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse for St. Patrick’s Day.

 Courtesy of Frank Hernandez

The owners of Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, Rod and Jody Kucera, invite everyone to celebrate all t’ings Irish with them this St. Patrick’s Day.

Traditional Irish food will be prepared and served with great beers and live Celtic music performed by the Lads of Leisure beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.

Tags