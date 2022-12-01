The Klamath Falls Downtown Association is inviting the Klamath Falls community to return for the annual tree lighting.
From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, the association will host the Klamath Snowflake Festival Community Tree Lighting at Klamath Commons Park.
Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance, escorted by local princesses. The association also promises holiday treats and music for the community to enjoy.
