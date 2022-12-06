In 2024, the largest dam removal project in history will be completed on the Klamath River in both Oregon and California. It will be a monumental victory for indigenous communities who have been fighting to remove the dams for longer than a century. A group of native youth plan to lead the first descent of the restored river from source-to-sea in whitewater kayaks.
Co-directed by award-winning filmmaker Rush Sturges and Ríos to Rivers Chief Storyteller Paul Robert Wolf Wilson, a short film about the launch of the Paddle Tribal Waters project was released Thursday, Dec. 1.
Wilson, a Klamath and Modoc tribal member from the headwaters of the Klamath River, said of the film, “Paddle Tribal Waters was born out of the idea that there weren’t enough indigenous whitewater paddlers on our rivers. This program offers a developed curriculum specialized for beginning paddlers while also getting them access to advocacy training and storytelling roles.”
Reflecting on the film’s inspiration, Sturges said, “Through my travels, I’ve witnessed a similar theme on nearly every major river system: Almost all of them have a large-scale hydro project in the works. In some ways, the story of the Klamath dam removal is a look into the future. These dams have a finite existence and are not a long-term solution. I wanted to explore my home river and the depth of its history, its stewards, its challenges and its healing.”
The Paddle Tribal Waters short film features the first stages of the program, which was made possible by the generous support of donors and sponsors.
Wilson and Sturges plan to continue raising funds for future programming for tribal youth while simultaneously producing their documentary that highlights the youth’s journey throughout the coming years.