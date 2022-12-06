Paddle Tribal Waters 1

A participant of the Paddle Tribal Waters project kayaks down a river.

 Paddle Tribal Waters project

In 2024, the largest dam removal project in history will be completed on the Klamath River in both Oregon and California. It will be a monumental victory for indigenous communities who have been fighting to remove the dams for longer than a century. A group of native youth plan to lead the first descent of the restored river from source-to-sea in whitewater kayaks.

Co-directed by award-winning filmmaker Rush Sturges and Ríos to Rivers Chief Storyteller Paul Robert Wolf Wilson, a short film about the launch of the Paddle Tribal Waters project was released Thursday, Dec. 1.


