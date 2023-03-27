River retrieves a tennis ball and makes for dry ground and an appreciative embrace from his owner, Sue Hume, at Doggie Swim Day at Ella Redkey Pool in 2022.
Dogs and their humans are welcome at the Ella Redkey Pool.
For one day, anyway.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, the pool is once again hosting Doggie Swim Day.
During this time, only dogs will be allowed in the water for an admission price of $10 per dog. Humans will be allowed in for free.
All dogs must be up to date on all vaccines and vaccination records will be required upon entry.
For more information, call 541-273-1477.
