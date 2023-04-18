Let’s take it back to 1970s rock and roll with a night of Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles.”
According to a press release, the sounds of the Eagles will be heard beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California ‘A Salute to the Eagles’ to a level of recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists,” the press release states. “By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award-winning sounds of our generation’s Greatest American Songbook, this legendary Southern California group has touched the hearts of fans all over the world.”
Come out to see what has been noted as the most game-changing music in the history of rock and roll, the press release states.
The title sponsor for this show is Bell Hardware, other sponsors include Canon, Running Y Resort, and Co-Sponsors Darrel & Diana Samuels.
Tickets $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and military members, $19 for students and $49 for Vegas Box Seats.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more.
The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.