Hotel California 1

Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles” hits the stage Thursday night at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 submitted

Let’s take it back to 1970s rock and roll with a night of Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles.”

According to a press release, the sounds of the Eagles will be heard beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Tags