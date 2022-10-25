ARTrageous, a troupe of artists, singers, dancers and musicians, will be performing at the Ross Ragland Theater at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Witness the art creation experience before your very eyes with this interactive music experience.
According to a press release, "this group of misfits has performed for the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, General Colin Powell… and in venues and events all over the world from India to Thailand, Paris to Austria performing at over 2,000+ events in their history. As people who live and breathe the arts, creativity, community and inspiration, they created Artrageous to pay tribute to their roots and share their passion with the world. A show that focuses on all the things they believe in and everything that got them to this place. Art, music, theater, singing, dancing, audience interaction… All on one stage. All done as a team of friends seeing the world and sharing a love of the arts combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes you on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement. The troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result is a uniquely entertaining, masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings."
This show is sponsored by Best Western Olympic Inn.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $22 for senior/military, $18 for students and $10 for 12 and younger.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more. The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.
