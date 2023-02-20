Tickets to the Ross Ragland Red Tie Masquerade are on sale now.
If you have lived in the Klamath Basin for any substantial period, then it’s likely you have heard of The Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center’s annual “Red Tie Romp.”
Tickets to the Ross Ragland Red Tie Masquerade are on sale now.
According to a press release, the theater hosts the elegant fundraising event and auction each year to support their youth and Educational Outreach Programs (E&O programs.)
“The Ross Ragland Theater is raising the bar this year as it transforms their Red Tie Romp into the first ever Red Tie Masquerade-Ball & Auction,” the press release states. “This Lavish and formal event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Guests are encouraged to dress in masquerade ballroom attire and be ready to raise those bidder paddles (to raise funding for scholarships) and have a fun night with dancing, entertainment and silent auction.”
The Ragland’s E&O and youth programs consist of more than seven youth-focused programs, the release states. Those programs include outreach in junior high and high schools in both city and county schools with featured artist from the Ragland’s season, Youth StARTs in 10 county elementary schools teaching-drama, music and movement, field trips to the theater for young audience matinees of live and digital performances for K-12, after school classes which include — Puppet theater, Rag Tag Choir, Art classes, Storybook theater and Musical theater, Teen Theater Program for High School students, Little Sprouts camp for K-4, and a Summer Youth Theater camp for 4th-12th grades.
Tickets to the event can be purchased by visiting ragland.org or by calling 541-884-5483.
Patrons may also purchase tickets in person at the Ragland box office from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Early Bird Prices are $75 per person or $125 per couple. Box seats can also be rented for $600 and seat six people (until boxes are sold out).
This amazing event will be catered by Clarabelle’s catering. Unlike years past, this will be “hors d’oeuvre catering” instead of full dinner dining. There will be a very large selection to choose from followed by a charcuterie dessert tray. Some special allergy and dietary options will be available and do not require guests to register for special accommodations. Those options will be properly labeled at the event.
During the event guests can expect hors d’oeuvre catering, silent auction, performances from our youth programs, professional vocal performances, professional dance entertainment, a ball-room dance lesson, a night to remember and more.
