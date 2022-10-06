NY Special Screening of "Vox Lux"

Actress Natalie Portman attends a special screening of "Vox Lux" at The Whitby Hotel Theater on Dec. 13, 2018, in New York.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Ross Ragland Film Series will show "VoxLux" — a Broadway-to-screen performance — beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

According a press release, this 2018 performance starring Natalie Portman is recommended for ages 17 and older and is rated R.

