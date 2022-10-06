The Ross Ragland Film Series will show "VoxLux" — a Broadway-to-screen performance — beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
According a press release, this 2018 performance starring Natalie Portman is recommended for ages 17 and older and is rated R.
"VoxLux" follows the rise of Celeste from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop super stardom, the release states.
"In 1999, teenage Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) survives a violent tragedy," the release states. "After singing at a memorial service, Celeste transforms into a burgeoning pop star with the help of her songwriter sister (Stacy Martin) and a talent manager (Jude Law). Celeste's meteoric rise to fame and concurrent loss of innocence dovetails with a shattering terrorist attack on the nation, elevating the young powerhouse to a new kind of celebrity: American icon, secular deity, global superstar.
"By 2017, adult Celeste (Natalie Portman) is mounting a comeback after a scandalous incident that derailed her career. Touring in support of her sixth album, entitled Vox Lux, the indomitable, foul-mouthed pop savior must overcome her personal and familial struggles to navigate motherhood, madness and monolithic fame in the Age of Terror."
Tickets for the show, which runs for 1 hour, 54 minutes with a 10-minute intermission, are $5.