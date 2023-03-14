Ross Ragland Theater is bringing back some of Jim and Hurricane’s Funniest Friends.
Jeremy Curry, Kabir Singh and Jay Rich are slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 in the March Ragland Comedy Night. This show is appropriate for ages 18 and older.
The event will be emceed by Jim Turner and Hurricane Andrew of Retro Room Records, with special guest performances from comedians from all over the Pacific Northwest, according to a press release.
“Similar to past lineups, Curry and Rich come from the hilarious comedy scene out in the Bay area of California,” the release states. “Singh, a performer from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ is originally from Portland but has performed alongside Curry and Rich in previous shows across the Pacific Coast. Singh recently piloted a new show called ‘Side Hustle’ which highlights his stand-up comedian journey and some of his interactions with other comedians like Curry and Rich.”
According to the press release, “this show is a guaranteed night of laughter brought to you from some of the funniest people on the west coast.”
This show is sponsored by The Running Y Resort and presented by Retro Room Records.
General admission tickets are $20 while Vegas Box Seats are $40.
The Vegas Box Seats tickets include a Meet and Greet with the Comedians from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cultural Center as well as two drink tickets per seat. Special lanyards and drink tickets can be picked up at the Meet and Greet event.