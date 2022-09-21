ASHLAND — What’s the biggest mystery involving the famed sleuth Sherlock Holmes?

The answer is simple: Why aren’t more of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories about the devilishly deductive British detective made into plays? Especially the way they’re adapted by Rick Robinson, who’s blending of two Holmes’ tales, “The Valley of Fear” and “The Final Problem,” is a thriller peppered with laughs. “Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem” is being performed now at The Cabaret Theatre in Ashland.

