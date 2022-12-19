The Oregon Young Adult Network is holding its annual Mock Printz Awards and Klamath County teens are invited to participate. It’s a wild and intense afternoon of book discussions ending with an attempt to guess which title will win ALA’s Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature.
The library will be hosting a watch party of the live streaming event with other teens and librarians from around Oregon from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Lunch, snacks and free swag will be included.
To join the conversation, register between now and Jan. 14 by calling David Lev at 541-882-8894 ext. 23 or email dlev@klamathlibrary.org.
Participants are encouraged to read some of the eight nominated books for 2023 between now and Jan. 14:
• “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin
• “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys
• “Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality” by Eliot Schrefer
• “Squire” by Sara Alfageeh and Nadia Shammas
• “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir
• “The Honeys” by Ryan La Sala
• “High Spirits” by Camille Gomera-Tavarez
• “A Thousand Steps into Night” by Traci Chee
The Michael L. Printz Award annually honors the best book written for teens, based entirely on its literary merit, each year.
In addition, the Printz Committee names up to four honor books which also represent the best writing in young adult literature.
The award’s namesake was a school librarian in Topeka, Kan., and a marketing consultant for Econo-Clad, as well as an active member of YALSA. He had a passion for books and reading. He also appreciated the authors who wrote books for young adults and demonstrated this by initiating an author-in-residence program at his high school.
The award is sponsored by Booklist, a publication of the American Library Association.
For more information on this event or for more award-winning books, call or email Lev, or stop by the Youth Services desk.