The Oregon Young Adult Network is holding its annual Mock Printz Awards and Klamath County teens are invited to participate. It’s a wild and intense afternoon of book discussions ending with an attempt to guess which title will win ALA’s Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature.

The library will be hosting a watch party of the live streaming event with other teens and librarians from around Oregon from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Lunch, snacks and free swag will be included.


Tags