Ross Ragland Film Series presents "Don’t Look Up," a science-to-screen series showing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
This Academy Award winner starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio is recommended for ages 17 and older and is rated R.
According to a press release, "Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, the two must manage the 24-hour news cycle and gain the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late."
This showing of the movie includes a Q&A with guest speakers before the movie. Tickets to the show are $5, and concessions and drinks are available in the lobby for $5 or less.
The movie has a run time of 2 hours and 18 minutes with a 20-minute question-and-answer session.