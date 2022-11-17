Robyn Pfeifer appears as Donna Priestly with Lisa Tisor as Traci Martineli during a recent dress rehearsal of “Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge,” which opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Linkville Playhouse.
Robert Vannarath portrays Nick Beasley while Patrick Staffler plays Mike Thompson and David Archuleta plays Chuck O’Donnley during a recent dress rehearsal of "Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge," which opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Linkville Playhouse.
Kevin Coleman plays Dave Anderson with Linda Weatherfod appearing as Alissa Pinkerton during a recent dress rehearsal of "Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge," which opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Linkville Playhouse.
Margie Stewart appears as Jackie Sullivan with Jeremiah Johnson as John Donovan during a recent dress rehearsal of "Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge," which opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Linkville Playhouse.
Allie West performs as Cindy Jacobson during a recent dress rehearsal of "Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge," which opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Linkville Playhouse.
Natalie Postles/Ross Ragland Theater
Natalie Postles/Ross Ragland Theater
Natalie Postles/Ross Ragland Theater
Natalie Postles/Ross Ragland Theater
The Linkville Playhouse presents “Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge,” which is set to open Friday, Nov 18 and will run until Saturday, Dec. 3.
On opening night this Friday, the Linkville will start the evening with complimentary champagne and gourmet hors d’oeuvres starting at 6:30 p.m. If you don’t have a chance to make it to the opening night gala, the show will feature seven performances spread across three weekends. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with a 2 p.m. Sunday on Nov. 27.
According to a press release, “Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge,” written by Kitty Burns, “is the second show in the Linkville Playhouse’s 2022-23 lineup. In the show, four people have come to the Paradise Lounge on the same night for the same reason: To kill the singer. The four do not know each other, and therefore, do not know that the others are there for the same purpose. As the singer, Cindy, is on stage for her first set, the villains discuss with their accomplices the reason and method they’ve devised for Cindy’s death. One by one, they each set a trap in Cindy’s dressing room.”
When the police arrive, they “find four dead bodies, a variety of mysterious murder weapons, and a room full of ‘silent partners’ who are no help in unraveling the mystery,” the press release states.
Cast member Robyn Pfiefer, who plays Donna Priestley, said “’Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge’ is truly a comedy of errors, made up of a wild and farcical cast of characters and ridiculous situations gone wrong. This show is fast paced, hilarious and fun.”
In addition to Pfiefer, the ensemble cast includes Chad Blackington as the MC, Robert Vannarath as Nick Beasley, Jeremiah Johnson as John Donovan, Raechel Duncan as Sandy Horton, Allie West as Cindy Jacobson, David Archuleta as Chuck O’Donnley, Linda Weatherford as Alissa Pinkerton, Patrick Staffler as Mike Thompson, Margie Stewart as Jackie Sullivan, Lisa Tisor as Tracie Martilni, Kevin Coleman as Dave Anderson, Jared McCleve as Officer Brady, Christina Coleman as Officer Benson, Justin Barker as Officer Stewart and Eddie Brown-Vieyra as Office Von Morze.
Tickets are available for purchase at Poppy on Main (522 Main St.) or at the door as available. Ticket prices range from $13 to $17, with discounts. This play is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.