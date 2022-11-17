The Linkville Playhouse presents “Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge,” which is set to open Friday, Nov 18 and will run until Saturday, Dec. 3.

On opening night this Friday, the Linkville will start the evening with complimentary champagne and gourmet hors d’oeuvres starting at 6:30 p.m. If you don’t have a chance to make it to the opening night gala, the show will feature seven performances spread across three weekends. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with a 2 p.m. Sunday on Nov. 27.


