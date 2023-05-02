Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop announced this week that a new photographer had joined the gallery.
Jaime Lawson is now displaying her photographs in the gallery.
"Jaime was inspired by her father who traveled with National Geographic and is also inspired by wildlife and yoga," a press release states. "She loves how photography captures a lifetime of memories and said she feels her favorite place is with nature and has been featured on the front page of the Lake County Examiner newspaper."
According to the press release, Lawson has been living in Rocky Point for a year. She lived in the southeast Lake County “New Pine Creek” area for 15 years.
"Lawson loves this area with it’s remarkable landscaping countryside, varying from mountains to meadows," the press release states. "Jaime loves to dabble in varying themes such as scenery, reflections, waterfalls, wedding and family photos. Many of her photos can be printed on many backings such as glass, metal, wood and canvas board. She also likes free-style painting and acrylic pours that she may be able to bring into the gallery later as a new category."
Lawson's work is on display at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop, which is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays in the Chiloquin Community Center.