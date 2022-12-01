The Ross Ragland Theater will present “Peace, Comfort and Joy,” the Klamath Chorale’s annual holiday concert, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 directed by Robin J. Schwartz and accompanied by Bill “Slippery” Eaton.
The 85-voice, all-volunteer choral group will present a program of seasonal songs, including large scale choral works in unique arrangements, along with solos and duets. There will also be a special appearance by the Rag Tags children’s choir.
Reserved tickets are priced at $15 for adults, plus transaction fees, with discounts available for students, seniors and members of the military.
Tickets are available in advance at the Ross Ragland Theater box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays or online at www.rrtheater.org or by calling 541-844-5483. Tickets will also be sold at the door beginning at noon on the day of the concert.
Weekly rehearsals for the Chorale’s annual fall concert began in early September and additional rehearsals have been held in the several weeks leading up to the concert.
“We are celebrating the holiday season with a concert of both familiar and no-so-familiar songs, many of which are in unusual arrangements,” Schwartz said. “It’s a concert that can be enjoyed by all ages!”
The concert program includes many well-known seasonal songs, including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “What Child Is This?,” “Go, Tell It On The Mountain, ”A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Carol Of The Bells” and “Angels From The Realms Of Glory,” among many others.
The Klamath Chorale was formed in 1979 as the Klamath Symphonic Choir and has generally performed one or two concerts each year ever since. It is the largest all-volunteer choir in the Klamath Basin and is made up of people who love to sing choral music.
For more information about the concert, which will be approximately two hours long, call Charles Cossey, the production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.