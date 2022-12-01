The Ross Ragland Theater will present “Peace, Comfort and Joy,” the Klamath Chorale’s annual holiday concert, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 directed by Robin J. Schwartz and accompanied by Bill “Slippery” Eaton.

The 85-voice, all-volunteer choral group will present a program of seasonal songs, including large scale choral works in unique arrangements, along with solos and duets. There will also be a special appearance by the Rag Tags children’s choir.


Tags