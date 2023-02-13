The Ross Ragland Theater is partnering with Retro Room Records to bring three of Jim Turner’s and Hurricane Andrew’s Funniest Friends to Klamath Falls.
The show featuring Paul Conyer, Amanda Arnold and Ric James is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
This show is appropriate for ages 18 and older.
The event will be MC’d by Turner and Hurricane of Retro Room Records, with special guest performances from comedians all over the Pacific Northwest.
“Conyer is a San Francisco Bay comedian who has been a part of comedy shows all over California and has expanded outward,” a press release states. “He won the 2020 World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas, and has even performed for benefit shows such as the benefit for San Francisco Suicide Awareness. Paul’s debut comedy special, ‘Above The Fray,’ was released in August 2020 and is available on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Paul Conyer’s performance will be acts from Amanda Arnold from Portland and Ric James from Northern California.”
The Ragland Comedy Nights partner with Retro Room Records to guarantee a night of laughter brought to the audience from some of the funniest people on the west coast.
This show is sponsored by The Running Y Resort and presented by Retro Room Records.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $40 for Vegas Box Seats which include a Meet and Greet with the Comedians in the Cultural Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as two drink tickets per set.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets to the show. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show at 218 N. 7th St.