Are you ready Klamath Falls? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience.
According to a press release, “this innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline — the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect. It might be hard to divide reality and illusion.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds and is scheduled to run throughout the weekend. Additional shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16 and the final show will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
“Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our big top and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show,” the press release states. “You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is not for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline-filled performance.”
The ticket price begins at $20 for adults. Anyone younger than age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.
According to the press release, Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full-priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.
“A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world,” the press release states. “A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more. Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.”
The on-site box office opened Tuesday, April 11. On non-show days, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On show days, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.