In this November 2009 file photo, Oregon Tech staff, students and faculty along with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others plant native tress and shrubs around a hill at the northwest corner of the Oregon Tech campus. More than 13 years later, this hillside is now Oregon Tech’s Native Garden.
To recognize Earth Day this weekend, Oregon Tech is hosting a native plant garden event.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, members of the community are invited to attend the event at OIT, 3201 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls.
According to a press release, the purpose of the event is to teach participants about native plant communities in the Klamath Basin and to help beautify the Oregon Tech Native Garden with trail clearing and planting of young oak trees.
“An educational message will also be provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service about monarch butterfly stations on the Oregon Tech campus,” the press release states. “This event provides an opportunity to learn about native gardens, xeriscapes, the dangers of alien plants, and the benefits of native plants and pollinators. Activities will include clearing the trail system of weeds in the Native Garden. Snacks and tools will be provided.”
The press release states that Oregon Tech’s Native Garden is located at the northwest corner of campus near the Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology; the prominent hill at that end of campus is the Native Garden.
Participants are asked to bring gloves and water, if possible.