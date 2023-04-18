Garden at OIT to be a teaching tool

In this November 2009 file photo, Oregon Tech staff, students and faculty along with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others plant native tress and shrubs around a hill at the northwest corner of the Oregon Tech campus. More than 13 years later, this hillside is now Oregon Tech’s Native Garden.

 Herald & News file photo

To recognize Earth Day this weekend, Oregon Tech is hosting a native plant garden event.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, members of the community are invited to attend the event at OIT, 3201 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls.

