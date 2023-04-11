Oregon Tech’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Club plans to give back to the community this weekend and earn some money for the Braxton Jowell and Parker Kowash Bereavement Foundation for the Sky Lakes Birthing Center.
The club is holding its first spring fundraising event of the year from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Les Schwab Tire Center on Washburn Way. The Club will be washing cars at the cost of $5 per vehicle.
“The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Club strives to build a relationship between the sophomore and junior DMS classes while bettering our local community,” said fundraiser coordinator Abigail Schubert, a junior in the Oregon Tech DMS program.
Proceeds will be divided up between two foundations: Diagnostic Medical Sonography Foundation for Oregon Tech, a foundation that assists transitioning juniors going from on-campus instruction to their externship by helping with moving costs; and the Braxton Jowell and Parker Kowash Bereavement Fund for the Sky Lakes Birthing Center.
Founded in 2012 by Bobbi Kowash and Claudia Kelly after losing their respective sons due to birthing complications, the Braxton Jowell and Parker Kowash Bereavement Fund supports those who go through the loss of a child.
“The bereavement fund is in honor of our children,” said Associate Professor Bobbi Kowash. “While our children weren’t here long, Parker and Braxton left behind a legacy.”
Offering a bit of comfort and love through the healing process, Braxton and Parker’s foundation provides for “parents of angels” a memory box filled with clay molds of the lost child’s feet or hands, teddy bears and homemade quilts among many other things. The foundation also helps financially for any costs associated with a funeral, life flight or travel expenses.
“The foundation’s ultimate goal is to offer a little bit of love and support for a family in their time of healing,” Kowash said.
Each year the DMS Club raises upward of $1,000 for the foundation and hopes to do so again this year.
Melissa Rojas, a junior in the DMS program, said the club is always looking for ways to help and give back. Once in spring and again in the fall, DMS members help clean Highway 97 at the terminal end of Crater Lake Parkway.
“Additionally, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of preventative health care and what Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound entails,” said Megan Bolden, a junior in the DMS program.
Diagnostic Medical Sonography is a form of medical imaging that uses ultrasound to take images of the body in real time.