Car Wash

Hailee Henry, a junior Oregon Tech Diagnostic Medical Sonography program, helps a sophomore in the program conduct an ultrasound.

 Courtesy of the OIT DMS Club

Oregon Tech’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Club plans to give back to the community this weekend and earn some money for the Braxton Jowell and Parker Kowash Bereavement Foundation for the Sky Lakes Birthing Center.

The club is holding its first spring fundraising event of the year from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Les Schwab Tire Center on Washburn Way. The Club will be washing cars at the cost of $5 per vehicle.

