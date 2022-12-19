2-14 Steel Magnolias

Oregon Cabaret Theatre has announced its 2023 season lineup. Shown here is a scene from 2020’s “Steel Magnolias,” which featured Katy Wilson as Shelby, Catherine Lynn Davis as Clari and Millicent Hunnicutt as Truvy.

 Photo by Justin Waggle

ASHLAND — Two Tony-winning plays, a musical featuring songs made famous by women singers, a Hercule Poirot mystery and a Christmas farce are on tap for the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s 38th season in 2023.

The season will get an early start Feb. 3, 2023, with the Tony-winning “The Play that Goes Wrong,” developed and conceived by Mischief, the creators of the West End hit “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” and the critically acclaimed BBC TV series, “The Goes Wrong Show.”


