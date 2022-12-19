Oregon Cabaret Theatre has announced its 2023 season lineup. Shown here is a scene from 2020’s “Steel Magnolias,” which featured Katy Wilson as Shelby, Catherine Lynn Davis as Clari and Millicent Hunnicutt as Truvy.
ASHLAND — Two Tony-winning plays, a musical featuring songs made famous by women singers, a Hercule Poirot mystery and a Christmas farce are on tap for the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s 38th season in 2023.
The season will get an early start Feb. 3, 2023, with the Tony-winning “The Play that Goes Wrong,” developed and conceived by Mischief, the creators of the West End hit “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” and the critically acclaimed BBC TV series, “The Goes Wrong Show.”
In the show within a show, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” Cabaret executives Valerie Rachelle and Rick Robinson say “things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines.”
“The Play that Goes Wrong” will open Feb. 3 and plays through April 2.
The Cabaret’s spring show, “Five on Fire: Groundbreaking Women of Song,” will feature powerhouse singers bringing some of the world’s most famous songs to life and telling the stories behind their creation. A concert-style celebration of the greatest hit-makers from 1960s to current times will feature music from Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Carol King, Carly Simon, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack, Stevie Nicks, and other influential women of song. “Five on Fire” will run April 14 to June 4.
The summer offering — June 16 through Sept. 3 — is the Broadway hit and 2013 Tony Award winner for best new musical, “Kinky Boots,” featuring music by pop icon Cyndi Lauper. “Kinky Boots” tells the story of Charlie, a young man trying to save his family’s shoe business. He finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.
The fourth show of the season will be the world premiere adaptation, “Poirot: The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” a new adaptation of one of Agatha’s Christie’s most revered mysteries. Poirot is forced out of retirement when his friend, Roger Ackroyd, is found brutally murdered. There’s a locked door, an opened window, a chair that moves itself, and every suspect hiding a secret. Even for the renowned detective, the truth proves elusive. Louis Lotorto, who played the role in the Cabaret’s production of “Murder on the Links,” will return to the Cabaret to play Hercule Poirot. “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” will run Sept. 15 to Nov. 5.
The Cabaret’s holiday offering will be “Christmas at the Prime Rib Playhouse,” a backstage farce with music that follows the outlandish hijinks of the cast and crew of The Prime Rib Playhouse Dinner Theatre as they rehearse and perform their annual holiday musical revue. Recent college graduate Joel Kneedler navigates the festive mayhem and the Prime Rib’s characters. “Christmas at the Prime Rib Playhouse” will run Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.
“Our 2023 season is a celebration of the relationship between artist and audience,” says Valerie Rachelle, the Cabaret’s artistic director. “We will tell stories about communities uniting, perseverance through uncertain times, and finding joy in strife. We promise a season filled with all of the laughter, song, and rich storytelling that you’ve come to expect sitting at your familiar table in our familiar space.”