The Linkville Playhouse will be holding open auditions for its next production, "Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge," at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The play, written by Kitty Burns and directed by Amanda Bose, is about, according to the Linkville Playhouse's Facebook page, four people who have come to the Paradise Loung on the same night for the same reason ... to kill the singer.
"The four do not know each other, and therefore, do not know that the others are there for the same purpose," the play synopsis, listed on the Facebook page, states. "As the singer, Cindy, is on stage for her first set, the villains discuss with their accomplices the reason and method they’ve devised for Cindy’s death. One by one, they each set a trap in Cindy’s dressing room. Each of the potential murderers is convinced that Cindy has been successfully killed and believes that he/she is personally responsible. With the police temporarily out of sight, each of the murderers returns to Cindy’s dressing room to remove the evidence he/she left behind. After entering the dressing room, each of them is killed by a trap set by one of the other villains. The police return to the lounge to find four dead bodies, a variety of mysterious murder weapons, and a room full of 'silent partners' who are no help in unraveling the mystery."
The Linkville Playhouse Facebook pages states that the cast requirements are 16 roles total: 7 men and 7 women, with 4 roles that could be either gender. There are no roles for children but mature teens that appear older are encouraged to audition.
Those who come to audition will do a cold reading from the script. Anyone coming to audition for the role of Cindy should be prepared with one chorus of a song of their choice.
Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept 19, and will be nightly Monday through Thursday of each week.
Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 11 through Dec. 3 with one Sunday matinee slated for Nov. 27.
All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience.
For more information about the auditions for "Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge," call or text Amanda Boese at 541-891-9530.