The Linkville Playhouse will be holding open auditions for its next production, "Psycho Night at the Paradise Lounge," at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The play, written by Kitty Burns and directed by Amanda Bose, is about, according to the Linkville Playhouse's Facebook page, four people who have come to the Paradise Loung on the same night for the same reason ... to kill the singer.

