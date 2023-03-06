Short Films Showcase

A showcase of Oscar nominated short films will be held the evening before the 95th annual Academy Awards on Saturday, March 11.

It is the biggest night in Hollywood when the 95th Academy Awards take place, but the night prior residents will once again be treated to a special screening of Oscar-nominated short films.

Continuing an annual tradition presented by Klamath Film, a 501©(3) nonprofit based in Klamath Falls; Oscar-nominated films in the Best Animation Short and Best Live Action Short will be presented, along with an Academy Awards trivia competition. Shorts qualify as films of fewer than 40 minutes in length, which rarely receive theatrical releases, leaving the nominated films relative unknowns compared to their Blockbuster peers being honored at the most prestigious annual film awards — The Oscars.

