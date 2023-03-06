Taking place at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at The Growler Guys at 4201 US- 97, the event is a chance for movie fans to see animated and live action films being honored as the best in filmmaking throughout the past year, yet aside from a few being picked up by streaming services are rarely seen by audiences. During an intermission there will be a trivia competition hosted by Klamath Film.
“This event is always more interactive and engaging than simply watching a movie, so we felt relocating to a more relaxed setting where people can get dinner and drinks while they watch would be more engaging,” said Kurt Liedtke, Klamath Film board chair. “It is always fun to hear from people about their favorites, and to see first reactions of films few if anyone has seen that always run a gamut of emotions. These film categories also tend to be far more international than the feature-length nominations.”
While the Academy Awards tend to lean hard into major blockbusters and hyped dramas with large budgets, short films tend to be independent productions created by small teams doing so for the sake of creative art rather than box office sales. The short films categories tend to be an emotional roller coaster from big laughs to chills and morbid content, and often in a more abstract form of storytelling than major studios will often allow.
Animated films nominated this year include “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud (UK, 33 min.), “The Flying Sailor” by Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby (Canada, 8 min.), “Ice Merchants” by João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano (Portugal/France/UK, 15 min., “My Year of Dicks” by Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon (USA, 26 min.), and “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” by Lachlan Pendragon (Australia — 12 min.).
Live action nominated shorts include “An Irish Goodbye” by Tom Berkeley and Ross White (UK, 23 min.), “Ivalu” by Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan (Denmark, 17 min.), “Le Pupille” by Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón (Italy, 39 min.), “Night Ride” by Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen (Norway, 16 min.), and “The Red Suitcase” by Cyrus Neshvad (Luxembourg, 18 min.).
“We are so looking forward to this year’s lineup and getting to celebrate filmmaking’s premiere night,” said Cassidy Quistorff, Klamath Film executive director. “I am particularly excited about ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ as I know it holds a special place as a children’s book in so many people’s hearts. At the core of Klamath Film’s mission, we strive to connect our community to cultural opportunities through film. The Oscar Shorts are a prime example of that, and what better place than where you can grab a drink and a bite to eat to take a break?”
The event is expected to last four hours, with an included intermission and trivia contest. Film content includes nudity, sexual content and adult situations, and is not recommended for children. Tickets are $10, or $5 for Klamath Film members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.klamathfilm.org.