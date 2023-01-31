Nic & Desi

Nic + Desi will perform Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 EPIC Arts Management, LLC

NIC+DESI will sing, dance and share their love story in this duo celebration of classic and contemporary Broadway this weekend.

The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

