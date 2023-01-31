NIC+DESI will sing, dance and share their love story in this duo celebration of classic and contemporary Broadway this weekend.
The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“In this high-energy show, NIC+DESI bring audiences on their journey of love while performing stage and screen favorites, from Great American Songbook standards to hits from their favorite roles in Broadway’s Jersey Boys, West Side Story, and Cabaret,” a press release states.
According to the release, “for the past 17 years, Nicolas Dromard has been traveling all over North America performing on Broadway and in National Tours. He was most recently seen on Broadway as Tommy DeVito in the closing cast of ‘Jersey Boys.’ In March 2013, Nicolas was honored to close the Broadway production of Mary Poppins in the lead role of Bert, which he also performed on tour. Desiree Davar has performed all over the world from New York to Japan. She is proud to have starred as Anita in multiple productions of ‘West Side Story,’ including the Broadway revival, the International Tour, Sacramento Music Circus, The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma City.”
NIC+DESI captivate crowds with spectacular Broadway song and dance both in the traditional style and with a fresh, modern twist, the release states.
This show includes a special Valentine’s day Couples Package with special box seating pricing of $90 for a private box seat which includes a complimentary bottle of wine (Must be 21 or older).
This show is sponsored by the Running Y Resort.
Tickets for the show are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and military members, $19 for students, and $10 for youths 12 and younger.
To purchase tickets or learn more, go to www.ragland.org. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.
