Two Rivers Art Gallery has announced the recent addition of three new artists: Sergio Gaspardis, Alyssa Brown and Jenifer Cervantes.
According to a press release, "Gaspardis lives in Chiloquin off and on as he works on his property so he is able to move to Chiloquin after retiring. He is working on his A-frame house until he comes to stay."
"Sergio does beautiful woodwork, especially creating magnificent cutting boards," the press release states. "He works using oak, mahogany, walnut, alder, and maple. He uses left over materials from his doors and windows business and transforms parts of these into cutting boards. He has 50 years of woodworking experience. Sergio has many sizes and prices for his cutting boards."
The press release states that Brown lives in Fort Klamath.
"Alyssa loves making primarily beaded jewelry out of a collection of natural stones and crystals," the press release states. "She likes working with beads because they are naturally made, not man made. She has been interested in rocks and crystals since she was young, collecting stones and crystals on geology trips with her parents. Alyssa has a certificate in digital photography and graphic design."
The third artist, Cervantes, lives in Bonanza, according to the press release.
"Every Dreamcatcher [Cervantes] creates is one of a kind," the press release states. "She likes to use all natural materials and things that represent Mother Earth and Nature such as stones, wood, vines, crystals and natural twines. She loves giving her art a 'whimsical fair.'"
Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.