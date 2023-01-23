Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse is the place to be this weekend for fans and members of the restaurant’s Mug Club.

“Mia & Pia’s started its Mug Club in 1998, our second year as a brewery,” said owner and head brewer Rod Kucera. “This was all so new. We knew we wanted a mug club, but didn’t know what to charge so we picked $19.98 and it has only increased 1 cent a year for current members. So someone who has been with us since the beginning paid $20.23 to renew this year.”

