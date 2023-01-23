Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse is the place to be this weekend for fans and members of the restaurant’s Mug Club.
“Mia & Pia’s started its Mug Club in 1998, our second year as a brewery,” said owner and head brewer Rod Kucera. “This was all so new. We knew we wanted a mug club, but didn’t know what to charge so we picked $19.98 and it has only increased 1 cent a year for current members. So someone who has been with us since the beginning paid $20.23 to renew this year.”
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Mia & Pia’s is hosting its annual Mug Club Welcome Party and Mug Auction.
Kucera explained how the Mug Club auction evolved.
“Within a year or two, we had to create a waiting list due to the demand to fill the couple dozen vacancies that occur each year,” he said. “But not everyone can get in. We don’t have room for more than 206 mugs.”
The result is an annual auction where the last four mugs are sold to the highest bidder, with proceeds raised over the purchase price going to the Klamath Lake County Food Bank. It’s not uncommon for mugs to go for $100 or more, with some mugs going as high as $200.
SLAP is performing at this year’s Mug Club party and prizes will be awarded in recognition of all kinds of cool beer stuff, Kucera said, citing “Most interesting beer drinking vessel” “Hat or Shirt from farthest away pub,” and “Most Festive Beer Hat” as examples.
“It’s a great night to celebrate all that is good about beer,” Kucera added.