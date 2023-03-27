Motown with a Twist — a new twist on classic Motown — is coming to Klamath Falls.
“It’s a sparkling, electrifying night of the Motor City’s most famous hit songs featuring Celebrity Pros from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performing with finalists from ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and vocals by ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ and ‘America’s Got Talent finalists,’” according to a press release about the show, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“End your spring break right with this family-friendly night,” the press release states. “Motown With a Twist features songs from Diana Ross & The Supremes to Smokey Robinson to The Jackson 5 with everything in between. There is something for the whole family to enjoy from old classics to new ones.”
According to the press release, tickets have been selling fast to the show which is sponsored by Canon Solutions America.
Tickets cost $45 for adults, $43 for seniors and military, $40 for students and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Vegas Box Seats for this show will cost $65.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more.
The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.