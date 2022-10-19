“Monster” Mac McCune shows off one of his newest horror collectibles in October 2020.
Ready for some scares?
Monster Mac's Lunatic Asylum is set to provide them beginning this weekend.
The Asylum opens at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in a new location at 601 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
Ticket sales begin at 7 p.m. at 427 Main St., inside Monster Mac's Escape Rooms.
