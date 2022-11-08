Modoc Tour

The location of a rocky ford on Lost River near Merrill is among the stops planned for a tour of Modoc Indian War sites on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Klamath County Museum on Nov. 12 will offer an auto tour of historic sites associated with the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73.

This month marks the 150th anniversary of the war’s outbreak.


