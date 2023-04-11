TULELAKE, Calif. — Lava Beds National Monument in association with the Klamath County Museum will be hosting an event at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake, Calif., on the legacy and impact of the Modoc War, the only major Indian war to be fought in California. The National Park Service will waive the park entrance fee this Saturday, April 15, for the Modoc War 150th Remembrance event.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. until noon and park staff will be at various sites in the park from approximately 1:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

