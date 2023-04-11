TULELAKE, Calif. — Lava Beds National Monument in association with the Klamath County Museum will be hosting an event at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake, Calif., on the legacy and impact of the Modoc War, the only major Indian war to be fought in California. The National Park Service will waive the park entrance fee this Saturday, April 15, for the Modoc War 150th Remembrance event.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. until noon and park staff will be at various sites in the park from approximately 1:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Beginning in November 2022, Lava Beds National Monument, the Lava Beds Natural History Association, and the Klamath Co. Museum have sponsored a series of events to remember and reflect upon the 150th anniversary of the Modoc War of 1872-73. This is the final event in the series.
“The story of the Modoc War is more than a local story, it is of national significance,” said Superintendent Chris Mengel. “This event reminds us of the legacy and trauma the war created.”
The program will include a welcome from Klamath Tribal members and remarks from Mengel, several Klamath and Modoc Tribal leaders and members will also speak to the legacy of the Modoc War for their families, the Tribes, and the Klamath Basin.
Following the morning remembrance program, park staff and partners will be stationed at various points in the park to answer questions related to specific sites in the park related to the Modoc War. Staff will be stationed at Captain Jacks Stronghold, Hospital Rock, Canby’s Cross, Gillem’s Camp, and the Thomas-Wright Battlefield. There will also be a tribal storyteller at the visitor center. The entrance booth at the park’s northern boundary will be staffed to answer any questions.
Over the summer and into the fall, Lava Beds National Monument and Klamath Co. Museum will provide additional programs. On April 22, the park Archaeologist will be leading a tour of Captain Jacks Stronghold beginning at 1:00 p.m..