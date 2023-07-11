Train show

A model railroad show opens Saturday, July 15 at the Klamath County Museum and runs for two weeks.

 Courtesy of Klamath County Museum

Extensive model railroad layouts will be displayed in a show that opens Saturday, July 15, for a two-week run at the Klamath County Museum.

The model train show is presented by the Klamath Rails model railroad club. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

