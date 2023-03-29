The Easter bunny will be available to meet children and have photos taken Sunday, April 2 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
The Easter Bunny is hopping for photo opportunities this weekend.
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday April 2, the Easter Bunny will be available at the Ross Ragland Theater for photos with children.
Goodie bags and cotton candy will be available as well as slushies from Slush ‘N Smart cart.
The event is free and open to everyone, but donations are welcome.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.