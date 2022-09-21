Mark Wills, a country singer and an avid U.S. military supporter is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Throughout the past two decades Wills has become widely known with hits such as “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “I Do (Cherish You).”
According to a press release from the Ragland, “It was “19(90) Somethin’” when Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills went from singing at Atlanta’s infamous Buckboard to releasing his first of 19 Billboard-charting singles across seven albums. While climbing his musical ‘ladder,’ he has recorded gold and platinum albums and released some of the most enduring and recognizable country music hits of the last 25 Years. His debut self-titled album released in 1996 followed ‘full of rambunctious good-time songs teeming with sly wit and bittersweet ballads — all in a baritone that throbs with emotion’ per Entertainment Weekly.”
Wills’ early chart success earned him an Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist in 1998, the press release states. One of his biggest hits to date is the RIAA Gold-certified “19 Somethin’” — which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for six weeks.
“Wills has taken his high-energy shows around the world, entertaining troops abroad in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Korea and Italy, while continuing to hit the road through many major towns across America,” the press release states.
This show is sponsored by Running Y with co-sponsors Balin Ranch & Joan Stanton
Tickets for adults cost $45, while senior/military tickets are $43, student tickets are $40 and Vegas Box Seats cost $65.