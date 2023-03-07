Dating back to the time of the Neanderthal, more than 1.5 million years ago, rudimentary tools were created from stone in a process called flintknapping. Easily recognizable in North America as tools made by the Native Americans such as arrowheads and tomahawks, flintknapping is a tradition, survival method and art form that not many know better than Kurt Phillips.

Nestled in his workshop a few miles southwest of Stewart Lennox in Klamath County, Phillips sits. In his hand is a piece of mahogany obsidian he meticulously begins forming into a tool. A hobbyist of more than 40 years, Phillips recalls the time he was first introduced to the practice.

