Dating back to the time of the Neanderthal, more than 1.5 million years ago, rudimentary tools were created from stone in a process called flintknapping. Easily recognizable in North America as tools made by the Native Americans such as arrowheads and tomahawks, flintknapping is a tradition, survival method and art form that not many know better than Kurt Phillips.
Nestled in his workshop a few miles southwest of Stewart Lennox in Klamath County, Phillips sits. In his hand is a piece of mahogany obsidian he meticulously begins forming into a tool. A hobbyist of more than 40 years, Phillips recalls the time he was first introduced to the practice.
“I was about 5 years old on a camping trip with my father,” remembers Phillips. “I watched him bend down and take two rocks in his hands. He began grinding them together and making various shapes. I was fascinated.”
At its most basic, knapping consists of breaking open a piece of amorphous rock (flint, opal, obsidian) and striking flakes from it and shaping those flakes into an intended tool.
Phillips explained there are two methods of flintknapping: percussion and pressure. Percussion is the practice of striking the material to remove lithic flakes and is the method believed to have been used to make some of the earliest stone tools ever found; while pressure flaking involves putting a large amount of force across the material to cause flaking.
“I prefer the percussion method,” Phillips said. “It’s 10 times harder [to accomplish], but 10 times more rewarding.”
Early knappers used wood or antler to shape the stones, but modern knappers use mostly copper for its durability and heat treat the stones to make them more brittle.
“Everything I make is essentially usable art,” said Phillips while proudly showing a deer-skinning knife he’d knapped from obsidian. “A finely crafted blade of obsidian will be tougher than steel. A hunter could skin eight deer with this before having to sharpen or make a new one.”
Everything that Phillips has made is 100 percent natural and handcrafted with materials scavenged on his hikes throughout the Oregon Territory. His blades are knapped from obsidians collected from the Glass Buttes area and his handles are made from antlers or tree limbs. His display boxes and cases are of exotic woods such as fiddleback maple and walnut.
“I want everything to be natural and from the earth,” Phillips said. “Flintknapping is the interpretation of humanity’s primitive past.”
Due to the historical nature of the craft, Phillips revealed there are “trouble makers” within the community who attempt to take advantage and pass modern works as aboriginal artifacts.
“No one can make anything as well as the Clovis [Paleo-Americans that are the direct ancestors of 80% of all living Native American populations] did. They were true geniuses,” Phillips said.
Phillips also stated that, like with all art forms, counterfeiters and duplicators sell the works of more renowned flintknappers as theirs and that every knapper leaves distinctive carvings, brands or logos on their creations.
“Flintknapping is the practice of history. The joy and fun [for me] comes from the making [of a tool],” Phillips said.
To Phillips’ dismay, the trade is slowly dying off from lack of interest. But Phillips said he remains ready and will to pass on his teachings.
“I have no secrets,” he said.
Phillips spent most of his life in the Klamath Basin and retired from the Klamath County Public Works Department where he designed and built the county’s SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisitions) system. He lives with his wife, Toni, and their two dogs.