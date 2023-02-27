KAA Art

These works and more will be on display at the Klamath Art Gallery beginning with opening day Sunday, March 5.

Five local women have come together again to show their artwork. They were all once artist/members in the 803 Gallery of Klamath Falls.

According to a press release, each of the women have a unique style and have honed their skills throughout many years. The act of creating art is what brings them joy.

