Five local women have come together again to show their artwork. They were all once artist/members in the 803 Gallery of Klamath Falls.
According to a press release, each of the women have a unique style and have honed their skills throughout many years. The act of creating art is what brings them joy.
Now, they're bringing their art to the public's eye at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls.
Myra Hamaker-Schelb creates art in oil, acrylic, watercolor, alcohol ink and pastels.
Her favorite subjects are local wildlife, florals and landscapes. Hamaker-Schelb once owned her own gallery called MJ Art Gallery.
Lexis Washburn is inspired by the scenery of Southern Oregon and all it’s natural beauty. Her work includes oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, graphite and colored pencil. Lately she has diversified into sign making, jewelry and fabric art.
Glenda Lehrman has a love for Native Americans, coming from the Shasta Tribe. Her portraits of them have been in several shows on the west coast. She works in oils and pastels and enjoys making art on other subjects like florals, wildlife and landscapes. Lehrman currently shows her art at the Two Rivers Gallery in Chiloquin.
Kathleen Buchanan for many years has not only made art but taught art to local school kids at Ponderosa and Mazama as well as giving private lessons. Now retired, she paints commissioned works and enjoys making art inspired by her surroundings on the beautiful ranch land she lives on.
Ruth Hollis enjoys painting florals, wildlife, landscapes and lately scenes from yesteryear. She has learned through workshops oil, watercolor, and acrylic painting. She also shows locally at Starv’n Marv’n Restaurant.
These outstanding women artists join together to invite you to their joint art show,
“Artists Of The 803” Starting with opening day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5 and continuing at the same times each Thursday through Sunday during the month of March.