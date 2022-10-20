The era of metal music is short but fierce. The history retold within the lyrics of one local band of metal-o-maniacs, however, dates back more than 2,500 years in the story of humankind. Bones Hedrick, 48, co-founder of the Klamath-based, four-piece metal band Phenom, screams his lyrical history to all who dare to listen. Stories of ancient Grecians and overthrown tyrants come blasting through the speakers, though they’re not always easy to decipher, the band admits. “I like to say he has the voice of a demonic dinosaur,” drummer Hank Skoflanc said. Skoflanc, 37, and Hedrick first started playing music together back in Illinois where they met when Skoflanc was 16. Together, the devilish duo eventually started their own band with just a guitar and a drum set. The term “phenom” refers to a talented entity which exudes potential, exhibiting a remarkable for its chosen craft. Though founding members named the group after a nickname for a famous wrestler known as the “Undertaker,” they wear the literal definition well. Consisting of an eclectic set of bandmates, these metalheads came together over the course of the years that followed after Hedrick and Skoflanc’s move to Klamath Falls. The two original bandmates said they had gone through a few bassists before finding local military man, Brandon Cundiff, 24, who works at the Kingsley Field Airbase. In addition to hefty basslines, Cundiff provides the back-up vocals and is the acting front man of the group. Right around the time Cundiff joined up, Phenom was set to open for the famous death metal band, Nile. Unfortunately, the timing couldn’t have been worse. “We were on a flier with Nile, ready to go, and then, boom, COVID hit,” Skoflanc said. They didn’t let it get them down for long, though. The band with its newly found bassist got to work on recording its first album — “Ov History and Death” — as a three piece. The lyrical history is evident upon reading the lyrics to songs such as “Brazen Bull” and “Nero’s Candle.” Since the tone of their heavy, metallic sound makes the words more difficult to understand, Cundiff often explains the history prior to the band’s performance of each song. The band felt the latest album was missing a lead guitarist. “I listen to it now and I’m like man, we just missed it,” Skoflanc said. At one of the local metal scene’s weekly hangouts, a friend introduced the group to their soon-to-be newest member, Jesper “Wartooth” Curran. Cundiff recalled an earlier article in which local metal-fest organizer Jennifer Jenkins applauded Phenom’s new “beefier” sound. “That’s thanks to this guy,” Cundiff said. At only 20 years old, Curran’s skills as a guitarist are prominent in the music since his joining. In September, at the free, sober “Brootal Rock Jamboree” event at Veterans Memorial Park, fans moshed and cheered at the young guitarist’s impressive solos. The band also records and produces all of its own work, right there in Skoflanc’s home where they meet to practice. Skoflanc himself does all of the sound production work. Their label, DII Records, is owned in part by Cundiff. “We do everything ourselves,” Cundiff said. “It’s a good way to go broke doing what you love,” Skoflanc said. Cundiff said even if a bigger label approached the band down the road, he wouldn’t likely take the offer. “We do this for fun — none of us are relying on Phenom to survive.” Above all else, the bandmates are emphatic in their appreciation of music and rightfully proud of the songs Phenom creates. “It’s raw, it’s in your face,” Curran said. Curran referred to the group as his “separate family.” “When you’re already friends with someone, that’s a good enough bond. But as soon as you start making music with them, and start pumping stuff out, you start to have a closer bond with them,” Curran said through a smile. “That’s what I have with these guys. I wouldn’t change a thing about it.” Phenom has two shows that are just over the horizon, one at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at 120 E. Sixth St. in Medford, and another set for Dec. 3 here in Klamath Falls at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, at 4470 S. Sixth St.
The era of metal music is short but fierce. The history retold within the lyrics of one local band of metal-o-maniacs, however, dates back more than 2,500 years in the story of humankind.