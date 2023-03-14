J.P. Biddlecome is used to illustrating some of his own published works. In addition to writing, Biddlecome is also a prolific artist with many of his former works — paintings of scenic settings on the unique canvas of dried mushrooms — featured in local art shows in Chiloquin.
J.P. Biddlecome
Chiloquin author J.P. Biddlecome poses with a copy of his now award-winning novel “Red on White.” The young author received the Reader Views Literary Classics Award on Tuesday, March 7.
The young life of fictional protagonist James Anderson in “Red on White” has revolved around his family’s farm.
As his parents’ only child, the young farmhand dreamed of one day owning his own farm — until disaster struck in the form of a 9.0 earthquake just off the coast of Oregon.
Surviving against all odds, the young protagonist of this story is swept out to sea after the tsunami-generating earthquake brings his once-small world crashing down around him.
This work of fiction, written by local author J.P. Biddlecome, has received high praise since its publication in 2021.
On Tuesday, March 7, Biddlecome was awarded the top, gold prize Reader Views Literary Classics Award in the teens category for this novel.
The Reader Views originally began as a book review service but has since branched out to provide a book review services to authors with professionally and self-published works.
Winners of Reader Views awards receive a cash prize and a published review of their work. The review and award are posted on the company’s website for the following year.
Biddlecome said his inspiration for this unique story came to him when he was 15, the same age as his character.
“I was working as a farmhand at a farm called the Blackberry Bog Farm near Astoria at the time,” Biddlecome said. “I was working there and I had been thinking about the possibility of the ‘big one’ coming.”
The author explained that the “big one” refers to the potentially devastating earthquake which is theorized to shake the West Coast at some point in the coming years.
“It’s supposed to make the whole west coast of Oregon slide into the ocean,” Biddlecome said. “And I was thinking to myself, ‘what would I do if this happened while I was at work?’ and I look over at this little canoe that’s leaning against a tree.”
A review of “Red on White written by Reader Views staff member Robert Leon Davis declared the book to be a “thrilling adventure” and an “absolute pleasure” to read.
“It ultimately makes any reader question what they would do if sudden tragedy were to strike and what would one do pertaining to loneliness,” Davis wrote.
While stranded at sea, Biddlecome said, the lead character has reoccurring dreams of being attacked by a wolf every night. Each night he faces his potential death by coming up against a different wolf in each dream.
“He begins to associate each day with the different wolves he’s had to kill in each dream,” Biddlecome said.
This symbolic allusion to his fight for survival is represented on the cover of the novel, painted in red on a stark white wolf’s silhouette.
At 20 years old, Biddlecome has published multiple books and novellas. A conglomerate of his works for the teenage audience is set to be released in July. The new book will include the full novel “Red on White” as well as three separate novellas. Previously unpublished short stories and poems which relate to the other stories also will be in the upcoming published work.
With multiple novels under his belt, the young author had some encouraging advice for fellow aspiring authors.
“Private thinking time is important to formulate ideas,” Biddlecome said. “A lot of these ideas for my books came about when I was working with my hands but not so much with my brain. Boredom is a good thing. It leads to a lot of good things — book ideas, business ideas and much more.”