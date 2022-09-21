Farmers Market Musicians

Jim Gillam, left, and Trisha Daniel perform together during the Klamath Falls Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 17.

 Emily Hanson/Herald & News

The sun was shining through a haze of wildfire smoke while while Trisha Daniel’s voice sang loud and clear over the Klamath Falls Farmers Market along with the sounds of guitar and harmonica.

“This is a great place to play,” Daniels said after her set Saturday, Sept. 17. “It’s open air, different people are around checking out the vendors. It’s interesting.”

Tags