The sun was shining through a haze of wildfire smoke while while Trisha Daniel’s voice sang loud and clear over the Klamath Falls Farmers Market along with the sounds of guitar and harmonica.
“This is a great place to play,” Daniels said after her set Saturday, Sept. 17. “It’s open air, different people are around checking out the vendors. It’s interesting.”
Daniels and Jim Gillam — the harmonica player accompanying her during this performance — are both regular musicians on the Farmers Market lineup.
“Over the years, I’ve developed a list of musicians in my stable that are quality,” said Tom Franks. He arranges the musical lineup for the market while also contacting the musicians. “Everybody prefers the Farmers Market because it pays well. It’s nice when you go into a venue knowing you’ll get base pay. And it’s a fun place to play, Its vibe is what Klamath Falls is all about: Happy and friendly.”
Daniels said this summer is her third or fourth year playing with the Farmers Market.
“Hopefully my music entertains people. That’s the main goal, to have people enjoy the music while they’re shopping, eating or dancing,” she said. “I think it’s great [the market] seems to be getting bigger.”
Franks said he thinks the live music helps bring people in to the market.
“I can see people as they walk around the corner and smile when they hear the music,” he said.
The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the corner of Ninth and Main streets in downtown Klamath Falls.