The second annual Light the Park is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the newly named Eulalona Park (formerly Kit Carson Park).
During the event, Donut Burger will once again be giving out free doughnuts. There also will be hot chocolate for sale to raise funds for the Klamath Union High School music program.
The Paul R. Stewart family has expanded the lights into two new sections so the event promises to be even brighter than last year.
The family started this project to bring an added measure of the Christmas Spirit and pride to the Klamath Falls community. The displays will be up until Jan. 1, 2023.
Bundle up with your family and friends to join in the Holiday spirit kick off the season.
