Klamath Commandos

The Klamath Commandos, a women’s service organization, marches in a parade in 1942 in downtown Klamath Falls.

A program examining the role of women in the Klamath Basin during war years will be presented Sunday, March 19 at the Baldwin Hotel Museum, 31 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

The program will be given at noon and again at 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to anyone interested.

