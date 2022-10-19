Indian John

Indian John will be among featured historical characters at Lake County's "A Night at the Museums" on Thursday, Oct. 27

 courtesy of Lake County Museum

LAKEVIEW — “A Night at the Museums” will be offered by the Lake County Historical Society in conjunction with Lake County and Schminck Memorial Museums.

The museums will be open for free admission from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Donations will be accepted. Finger foods and hot beverages will be served in the driveway that connects the Lake County and Schminck museums. Museums’ curator Marie Lee said both museums will “be ablaze with lights and fall décor will enhance the exhibits.”

