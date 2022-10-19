LAKEVIEW — “A Night at the Museums” will be offered by the Lake County Historical Society in conjunction with Lake County and Schminck Memorial Museums.
The museums will be open for free admission from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Donations will be accepted. Finger foods and hot beverages will be served in the driveway that connects the Lake County and Schminck museums. Museums’ curator Marie Lee said both museums will “be ablaze with lights and fall décor will enhance the exhibits.”
In addition, Lee said this year’s event will “have an added element as certain local historical characters will make their appearance to delight visitors with a touch of living history.”
Among those making appearances will be Army Gen. George Crook, Elizabeth Currier Foster, who traveled west on the first Applegate Wagon Train, and an unidentified “Lady of the Evening.” Other pioneers depicted will include Indian John and Pearl Hall. Indian John was a Paiute Indian who lived in Lake County during the early years of white settlement. Pearl Hall was the longtime friend of Bernard Daly, who served in the Oregon House of Representatives and Oregon Senate, was a county judge and creator of the Daly Fund Scholarship.
“You don’t want to miss this event,” Lee said. “Bring the kids from toddlers to teenagers and the neighbor’s children as well.”