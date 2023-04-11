Mr. Pelican2023-3

Mr. Pelican contestants rehearse for Klamath Union Associated Student Body’s annual fundraiser Friday, April 14 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 Klamath Falls City Schools District

One of the most popular events of the year for Klamath Union High School has arrived. Mr. Pelican is here once again.

Mr. Pelican, a storied custom at KU since 2005, is a parody of Miss Klamath County and Miss City of Sunshine.

Tags