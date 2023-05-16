Alice (played by Klamath Union senior Staci Chipman) ponders where to go and what to do with a little door (played by KU junior Andrea Anderson) during a dress rehearsal for “Alice at Wonderland” which hits the stage this weekend.
Fall into Wonderland with Klamath Union’s Theater Club this weekend.
Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News
Alice meets the dreaded Queen of Hearts during a dress rehearsal of “Alice at Wonderland” at Klamath Union High School.
“It’s very rude to sit down without being invited,” states the March Hare in Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland.”
Fortunately for Klamath County, Klamath Union High School’s Theater Club welcomes all to sit and enjoy a modern retelling of the classic story.
Written by Jonathan Yukich, “Alice at Wonderland” asks the question What would happen if a 21st century Alice came across Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter and all the characters from the children’s story? And what if Alice wasn’t chasing the White Rabbit, but rather cell service?
Praised for its humor, modern approach and the appeal to both children and adults, “Alice at Wonderland” has all of Klamath Union excited, Assistant Director Mackenzie Smith said.
“The play is high energy and a lot of fun,” Smith added.
Klamath Union sophomore Lee Montano seconded the comment by adding that it’s KU’s biggest performance since the pandemic and that the play carries a “nostalgic” charm while still being fresh and interesting.
“I love this group of kids,” KU Theater Director Lindsay Stratton said. “They work hard and do so much more than what’s asked of them.”
Juniper Mullduen, a KU senior who balances school and theater with a full-time job, said she thinks the best part of KU’s Theater Club is the people.
“We all hold each other together,” she said.
Freshman Elliot Brown said theater provides an opportunity to “open up” and be a part of something while senior Honna-le Hicks agreed and added that theater provides a good break from the stress of school.
“The biggest thing we can learn from Alice is that while life has its ups and downs, it usually works out,” KU junior Andrea Anderson said.
The curtain raises at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the James Ivory Arts Center on the Klamath Union campus. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets are purchasable at the door or in advance from Klamath Union’s front office.