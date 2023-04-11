Klamath Union High School’s Music Department is headed back on the road after a long COVID-19 hiatus.

Before the pandemic, Klamath Union students participating in either orchestra, band or choir would make yearly trips to locations such as Seattle and San Francisco to offer the students an opportunity to play in concert halls and perform with students from other schools. Alternating each year, KU’s orchestra would travel one year then the following year KU’s band would make a trip, followed by the choir.

