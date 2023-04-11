Klamath Union High School’s Music Department is headed back on the road after a long COVID-19 hiatus.
Before the pandemic, Klamath Union students participating in either orchestra, band or choir would make yearly trips to locations such as Seattle and San Francisco to offer the students an opportunity to play in concert halls and perform with students from other schools. Alternating each year, KU’s orchestra would travel one year then the following year KU’s band would make a trip, followed by the choir.
This year marks not only the return of such trips, but is also the first time in more than 45 years that all of KU’s music groups will be traveling together.
“It’s a fairly big deal,” Orchestra Conductor Brent Hakanson said. “1977 is the last time the entire [music] department had a chance to tour together.”
Klamath Union’s Music Tour 2023 will go from Saturday, April 15 through Tuesday, April 18.
The students are slated to leave early Saturday morning to head for their first tour stop, Western Oregon University. While there, students will be performing in front of university students and faculty. The students will also receive instruction from university professors and take a tour of the campus to gain insight into available degrees and career opportunities that are pursuable after high school if they wish to continue in music.
Alto saxophone player Alyse Perez, a junior at Klamath Union, said they are excited to tour the campus because it is a potential college they wish to attend.
Another venue the students are scheduled to perform at is Newport High School.
The music tour won’t be all performance and learning, however. The students will be attending a play, “Choir Boy,” at Portland Center Stage, visiting the Oregon Coast Aquarium and sightseeing the Multnomah Falls. A trip to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is planned alongside a tour of the IMAX theater. On the final leg of the tour the “musical ambassadors” will be hiking in Yachats on the Smelt Sands Trail near Tillicum Beach.
“Trips like these are important,” Klamath Union Band Instructor Allen Haugh said. “A lot of our players are in a multitude of extracurricular activities, like sports or DECA. Being able to travel together helps develop a sense of unity within the music program. [Trips] are the energy we need.”