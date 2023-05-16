Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services invited the community to attend the grand opening of the Klamath Tribal Health Center this week.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, KTHFS will host the grand opening of the health center which has youth and family guidance/behavioral health, medical, dental and pharmacy satellite clinics.
According to a press release, the grand opening will begin with opening remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. at the health center at 6000 New Way in Klamath Falls.
The release states the grand opening will be a fun-filled family day including tours, food, refreshments, dancing, drumming and a kids station.
For more information, call 541-882-1487.
