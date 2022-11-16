Ross Ragland in partnership with the Klamath Symphony presents “By Candlelight,” a collection of classic and contemporary favorites, this weekend.
According to a press release, "the whole family will enjoy this warm and entertaining show with the Klamath Symphony Orchestra. This cozy concert is under the direction of Chris Benjamin, and will get your holiday season off to a great start."
The concert is set to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
The press release states that "the Klamath Symphony is an organization of volunteer musicians which provides members with a vehicle for developing their musical talents while enjoying making music together. This enriches the cultural lives of the community through live performances. The Symphony focuses on the education of present and future musicians and audiences, with a vision of elevating the human spirit."
“The Ross Ragland is excited to be able to partner with such an amazing group of musicians to bring some holiday cheer,” said Ross Ragland Marketing Director Natalie Postles.
This is the first of the Ragland’s Classical Series of the 2022-23 season. General admission tickets start at $15 while senior, military and student discount options are available, and youth younger than 12 get in for free.