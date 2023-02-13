A new husband-and-wife couple has joined the group of artists displaying their work at the Two Rivers Art Gallery.
Nanci Dill and her husband, Gary Dill, work together on their basket making.
A new husband-and-wife couple has joined the group of artists displaying their work at the Two Rivers Art Gallery.
Nanci Dill and her husband, Gary Dill, work together on their basket making.
“[The Dills] live in Klamath Falls and are the nicest people to work with,” a press release states. “This is an important trait for our artists. I believe that these two artists will visit often and give us input on displaying and sharing stories about their art. They will also meet customers and chat with them when they visit us. This is what our buyers love and this is what sells their work.”
According to Two Rivers Art Gallery Director Judy Pate, the baskets are beautiful. She said that she and Susan Dougal have bought two pairs of baskets.
“That is a benefit us volunteers have when new artists bring in their artwork,” Pate said in the press release. “We nab the exceptional artworks before someone else does. Don’t worry, there are many of them with all different colors, designs, themes and shapes. We have some of their artwork in the Security Room because there was so many. We have a sign that lets customers know there are more to choose from.”
According to the press release, Nanci Dill uses themes in her artwork, which she crafts with vibrant and natural colors.
“It is a wide assortment. She is bringing in Valentine’s baskets for the perfect gift,” the press release states. “Nanci has one basket with a Sunshine Girl on it.”
The press release states that Nanci Dill saw this technique on Facebook a year ago and wanted to try this. She said, “I got so hooked, I had to start selling them.”
“I have so many special orders and lots of repeat customers,” Nanci Dill says in the press release. “I inspired by the fancy bowls I saw on Facebook and made some out of the fabric and chord.”
The Dills’ friends at the Farmers Market suggested the couple display their baskets at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, go to www.2riversartgallery.com or call 541-783-3326.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.