Another new artist, this one from Klamath Falls, has joined the collection of artists displaying their works at the Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
According to a press release, Shawn Rambin uses rose vines to create dreamcatchers.
"She also uses a variety of feathers depending on the color scheme," the press release states. "She loves to work with nature. She loves making dreamcatchers because she can use as many natural elements as she finds. She enjoys how the dream catchers have a special magical beauty. She made a pink one as a remembrance of how cancer research is evolving and helping many to be cancer survivors. Shawn is taking from the serenity of nature and its close relationship to human kindness, intertwining those inspirations into her art."
Rambin saw how other artists display their work at Two Rivers and that inspired her to bring in her dreamcatchers, the press release states.
"We at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop are excited about having not one but two dreamcatcher artists at our gallery," the release said. "What a great gift for those who can be encouraged by these dreamcatchers for many different reasons. They are beautiful."
In the press release, Rambin is quoted saying "I consider myself to be a lightworker, to honor life and shine a beautiful light no matter how dark. I really love using the rose vines for hoops because they are very strong love and protection magic and they remind me of my grandmother who had the most fragrant rose in her front yard. I try my best to source all my beads from natural items such as stone, glass, wood and bone. I also enjoy making custom pieces if someone has memorable items from a loved one to use making a dreamcatcher in remembrance of them."
Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, call 541-783-3326.
