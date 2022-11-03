Art Exhibition

“The Colors of Fall” by Ruth Hollis is among the paintings that are on display through December in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.

An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls.

An opening reception for the show runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the museum lobby.


