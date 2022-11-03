An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls.
An opening reception for the show runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the museum lobby.
More than 15 artists have contributed paintings that will be displayed in the exhibition that runs through December.
According to a press release, “artists participating in the show include Peggy Bieler, Dorothy Hale, Ruth Hollis, Virginia Landon, Glenda Lehrman, Susan Liskey, Loretta Martinez, Heidi Nowak, Sharon Rajnus, Karen Ruiz, Myra Schelb, Paula Walborn, and Lexis Washburn. Paintings by Lynn Secrest and Darlene Sarosinski, who have passed away, will be included.”
Gallery 803 was established in 1975 by Warren Kerr and included 25 artists throughout the years, the press release states. The organization was originally located at 803 Main St. in the old J.C. Penney building.
“The gallery’s mission was to provide a space where artists in the region could have their works displayed in a professional setting,” according to the press release. “The gallery moved to other locations in later years, finally ending up on the ground floor of the Medical Dental Building. Members of the gallery participated in numerous community events and programs, such as the creation of large painted pelican statues, wildlife paintings on utility boxes in the downtown area, and launching the popular Third Thursday street festival.”
The press release states that Joyce Miles was a charter member of the gallery who remained active in the group until it disbanded in 2006, and is still engaged in other galleries in the area and teaches classes in her home.
Hale and Liskey continued teaching art classes at the Klamath County Museum following Gallery 803’s closure.
Entrance to the museum’s Modoc Gallery is free during regular museum hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, contact the museum at 541-882-1000.