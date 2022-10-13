The Klamath County Museum will offer free admission Saturday, Oct. 15 in celebration of Klamath County’s birthday.
Klamath County was established as a new Oregon county Oct. 17, 1882, having been partitioned from Lake County, which in turn had been partitioned in 1874 from Jackson County.
Because Oct. 17 falls on a Monday, when the museum is closed, the free admission day will be offered Saturday, Oct. 15.
The museum will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., at 541-882-1000.
